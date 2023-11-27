Draymond Green remains tight-lipped when asked about Rudy Gobert's claim involving Steph Curry 

Draymond Green decided to remain mum when asked about Rudy Gobert's comments involving Stephen Curry after the duo's tussle earlier this month. With the seasoned veteran all set to return against the Sacramento Kings after his five-game suspension, Green didn't have much to say about the infamous fight with Gobert which saw the latter being dragged with a chokehold around his neck.

When asked about his thoughts on Gobert's comments, Green just said:

"I mean it's 2023, you see everything."

Additionally, he added that he doesn't regret the actions that landed him in soup, and that putting Gobert in a headlock was purely out of defense of his Warriors teammate Klay Thompson.

Soon after, the Timberwolves star addressed the issue saying Green wouldn't want to be on the floor without Stephen Curry, but decided to keep quiet when he was asked to share his two cents.

Draymond Green keeps it real about his approach to the game

After Jaden McDaniels and Klay Thompson got into it right at the start of the game, Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert's melee ensued and saw the former tossed and eventually suspended.

Green stressed that despite everything that happened, he wouldn't change his approach to the game:

"Things can be interpreted how people want to interpret them," he said. "I'm not here to judge people's interpretations or try to change them. They are what they are. I know that for me, I am always going to be there for my teammates. That's who I am. That's who I am as a teammate, that's who I am as a friend. ... Right, wrong or indifferent, look to your side and I'll be there -- or even in front of you."

After the league announced the player's suspension, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr opined that Green's actions were "inexcusable" and that the team would have to figure out the best ways to support the four-time NBA champion moving forward.

Green didn't shed much light on any private discussions he had with Kerr or general manager Mike Dunleavy.

For now, the string of losses has made an impact leaving the Warriors 10th in the West with an 8-9 record. They will play the Sacramento Kings as part of the In-Season Tournament matchup and follow it up with a two-game series against the LA Clippers.

Only time will tell if Draymond Green can hold his composure against the Kings where he has beef with Domantas Sabonis.