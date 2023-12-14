Draymond Green's fine could swell up to over $4,000,000 amid latest suspension

NBA star Draymond Green has been suspended by the league after hitting Jusuf Nurkic on the head in their game against the Phoenix Suns last night. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier that the NBA has suspended Green indefinitely.

Bobby Marks of ESPN posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the Golden State Warriors star could lose a significant amount of money. Marks shared that if Green gets suspended for less than 20 games, he'll lose $153,941 each game. That would potentially total to over $2 million if he gets suspended for 15 games.

If the NBA suspends him for more than 20 games, the four-time All-Star will pay a suspension fine of $202,922 each game. It could total $4 million if he gets suspended for 20 games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Fans were surprised by Green's actions last night. According to the star, he was trying to sell a call to the officials and did not intend to hurt or harm Nurkic. In his post-game interview, he publicly apologized to the Suns center for his reckless actions that led to his ejection:

"I thought he was pulling my hip, and I was swinging a way to sell the call, and [I] made contact with him," Green explained. "As you know, I'm not one to apologize for things I meant to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf [Nurkic] because I didn't intend to hit him.

"I sell calls with my arms. I don't fall to sell a call, I'm not a flopper. So I was just selling the call because he was grabbing me and pulling my hip back. So I spun away, and, unfortunately, I hit him."

Expand Tweet

Green has played 15 games this season, averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

You might also be interested in reading this: "He got a lot of UFC in him" - Nick Young points out peculiar Draymond Green ejection trend vs European big men

What is Draymond Green's net worth?

Draymond Green has made a fortune playing professionally for the Warriors. He is known as a defensive star and has earned a significant amount in NBA deals. As of October 2023, Green has a reported net worth of around $90 million.

Over the summer, he signed a new deal with the Warriors. Green signed a four-year, $100 million contract to stay with Golden State. This was after he declined his $27.6 million player option, making him an unrestricted free agent.

With his new deal, he now has an annual salary of around $25 million. Green is set to earn $22 million this season. In the final year of his deal, he'll have a $27.6 million player option he can exercise or decline and become an unrestricted free agent.

Also read: "HE GETTING HUMBLED:" NBA fans in frenzy as league suspends Draymond Green indefinitely