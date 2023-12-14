"HE GETTING HUMBLED:" NBA fans in frenzy as league suspends Draymond Green indefinitely

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was suspended by the NBA indefinitely, the league announced Wednesday night. The lengthy punishment that fans and observers have anticipated has finally been announced.

Green was ejected a league-leading third time Tuesday night during their 119-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns. The defensive forward hit Suns center Jusuf Nurkic on the head and was issued a flagrant foul 2.

While the four-time champion apologized to Nurkic during his postgame interview, fans were already waiting for the NBA to issue a punishment. Experts predicted that Green would be suspended for at least 10 games after being suspended for five games last month.

Fans went into a frenzy after finding out about Green's indefinite suspension. Here are some of the best reactions.

Green had two points, two rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes before he was ejected on Tuesday in the Warriors' loss.

Last month, he was suspended for five games after putting three-time Defensive Player of the Year in a chokehold at the start of their game on Nov. 14.

A history of Draymond Green's suspension

Draymond Green is one of the most physical players in the modern NBA, which often gets him in trouble, With that, let's take a look at Green's history of ejections in his career.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals, 2016

In Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Green and LeBron James got tangled up near the logo at Quicken Loans Arena. James tried to step over on the defensive forward to get back into the game but the Warriors star stretched his arm and made contact with the four-time champion.

Kevin Durant altercation. 2018-19 season

Kevin Durant used to play alongside Green, and the two often wouldn't see eye-to-eye. In 2018, the former teammates got into an argument after the one-time Defensive Player of the Year grabbed the rebound, ran down the court and turned the ball over in a crucial game.

The Jordan Poole punch, 2022-23 season

Teammates aren't immune as Jordan Poole caught a punch from Green after the two exchanged words at practice before the season started. The Warriors fined the forward, but was available at the start of the season.

Rudy Gobert headlock, 2023-24 season

It's known that Green isn't a fan of Rudy Gobert. During their second game against each other, Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels got tangled up. Gobert attempted to neutralize the situation by grabbing Thompson but the four-time All-Star quickly got hold of him and put him in a chokehold.

