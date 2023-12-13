"Suspended for 10 games" - Stephen A. Smith predicts Adam Silver to bring down hammer hard on Draymond Green's suspension

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was handed his third ejection of the young season on Tuesday night, and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said the NBA will soon drop a significant suspension on Green.

"Draymond Green is going to get suspended for about 10 games, minimum," Smith said. "It's coming, I hope you brace yourselves. I love Draymond, can't excuse it. He apologized; I can respect that. That was a flagrant 2, he definitely should have been ejected, but we all know what's going to come down.

"I can tell you right now, through my sources, they're meeting as we speak, right now. This is not going to be a Joe Dumars situation, this is not just going to be a committee decision. Adam Silver, the commissioner of the NBA, is going to be directly involved with the decision that comes down involving Green.

"He was warned on numerous occasions. He was suspended five games already this year. Now here we are with this. They are going to bring the hammer down."

In the third quarter of a nationally televised 119-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns after swinging his arm, causing it to hit Jusuf Nurkic's head. The action was quickly assessed as a flagrant 2 foul.

Many are expecting Green to be suspended soon. Earlier this season, he already served a five-game suspension for putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold.

After their game against the Suns, the four-time champion apologized to Nurkic during his postgame interview. The Warriors star insisted that it wasn't his intention to hurt the center. He said he was solely trying to sell a call.

Smith also said that he couldn't think of anyone ready to defend Green for his actions.

The NBA hasn't issued a statement on the punishment it will issue for the forward.

What did Nurkic say about Draymond Green?

After the Warriors' 119-116 loss to the Suns, Jusuf Nurkic talked about what happened between him and Draymond Green. The Bosnian center lightly joked about how thankful he was that he wasn't choked by Green, referring to what Green did to Gobert earlier this season.

His comments became serious when he said that Green had a problem and he needed to address it.

"What's going on with him? I don't know," Nurkic said. "Personally, I feel like that brother needed help. I'm glad he not try to choke me, but at the same time, it ain't nothing to do with basketball. ... I hope he, whatever he got in his life, he get better."

The two-way star is known to be extremely physical at times, but he's been out of control as of late. The cases that he's getting involved with have been affecting the Warriors' bid to have a stellar season as well. Golden State is 10-13, going just 4-11 in its past 15 games.

