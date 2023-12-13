"You're choking & slapping them back" - Gilbert Arenas dishes hilarious take on Draymond Green trouncing international players

Draymond Green's league-leading third ejection was a serious one, a violent shot at Jusuf Nurkic in the Golden State Warriors' 119-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. But former NBA player Gilbert Arenas took a lighthearted approach while the basketball world awaits the league's punishment.

Arenas joked around in analyzing Green's situation. He said the defensive forward is targeting the European players, who are usually the victims of his antics in recent memory.

"I know what Dray doing," Arenas said. "He's taking care of these Eurpeans one at a time. The media is trying to push these Euros on this baby and you just choking and slapping them back. I get it, baby! Do your thing."

Green hit Nurkic unexpectedly and caused an uproar from fans and observers wanting the league to suspend him. Most experts have theorized the length of the four-time champion's suspension this time around after he was suspended for five games for choking the Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert last month.

Green's former teammate, Nick Young, also joked that the four-time All-Star tends to get into trouble with European players.

In their recent playoff run, he was suspended for Game 3 of their first-round series against the Sacramento Kings for stomping Domantas Sabonis on the chest, which outraged fans.

Green has played 15 games this season, averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Young thinks the Warriors allowed Draymond Green to behave in a certain way

There are tons of questions about Draymond Green's situation with the Warriors. While he is known to be the one doing the team's dirty work, Green's actions have been getting out of hand lately.

Nick Young, who played for the Warriors for a season, believes that the organization is also at fault for how the forward has been acting.

"But they let Draymond be Draymond for too long. He cussed out (then-teammate Kevin Durant), got into it with Jordan Poole," Young said. "(The Warriors) helped create this. You let him get away with so much, Draymond is gonna continue to be Draymond."

Young also pointed out that it wasn't just the Warriors that allowed this behavior. According to the former LA Lakers star, the league had something to do with it as well. Meanwhile, he thinks that it's time for Golden State to start over as a franchise.

"I feel like at this time for the Warriors, the writing is on the wall," Young said. "You got to blow this team up."

