"He got a lot of UFC in him" - Nick Young points out peculiar Draymond Green ejection trend vs European big men

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is in trouble once again, this time for his actions against the Phoenix Suns' Jusuf Nurkic on Tuesday night that led to his third ejection of the season.

His former teammate, Nick Young pointed out on "Undisputed" that the defensive forward tends to get into trouble with European players. Just a few weeks ago, he was ejected for choking Rudy Gobert, and he was suspended for one game after stomping on Domantas Sabonis in the 2023 playoffs.

"He's more of a cheap-shot guy," Young said. "He's more of a cheap-shot guy, but he tends to do that to a lot of Europeans. He messing with nothing but foreigners.

"People don't like (Rudy) Gobert. He's the most unlikeable guy. But you don't run in there and grab somebody's neck. He had a lot of UFC in him. You know how he ran out? That's how they run down the ramp."

This may all be a coincidence, but it's still something that should be explored. Steven Adams, who's from New Zealand, experienced going against Green in the past while he was playing for the OKC Thunder. Their matchup is known to most fans as the four-time champion kicked the center in the groin.

Given that he's had altercations with big men of other nationalities, the incidents he's had with the foreigners could purely be a coincidence.

Green was ejected from the game due to his violent action of hitting Nurkic on the head during the third quarter.

After the Warriors' 119-116 loss, Green apologized to the Bosnian center. While he pointed out that his action was unintentional, it may still warrant punishment, which the league has yet to announce.

Skip Bayless thinks Draymond Green could be suspended for more than 10 games

The NBA hasn't released a statement regarding Draymond Green's potential punishment for hitting Jusuf Nurkic on Tuesday night. Experts have started to theorize on the length of games Green could miss out on this time. Skip Bayless predicted that it could be more than 10 games.

"It might be more than 10 games this time, because I can tell you this, this commissioner of this league is not going to like this one," Bayless said. "Not on top of that one, and that one, and that one. Because this league cares about its image."

