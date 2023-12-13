How many games has Draymond Green missed due to suspension in 2023-24 season?

Draymond Green caused quite the stir again after he was ejected for a flagrant foul on Jusuf Nurkic during the Golden State Warriors' matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. With 8:23 left in the third quarter, Green was whistled for a foul after he spun around and made physical contact with the Suns' center.

After a thorough review, he was ejected. This isn't the first time the seasoned veteran has been ejected from a game, since he has a long history of such actions.

Nurkic took Green's swing right on the face and went down immediately. While there is no update on whether he suffered an injury after catching the blow, Green will surely have some explaining to do after the game.

The ejection from the ongoing game marks his third for the 2023–24 season, and given how the events have panned out, chances are that there is another suspension looming for Draymond Green.

Green played 17 minutes before his ejection. He had two points on 1-3 shooting coupled with two rebounds and as many assists.

Earlier this season, Draymond Green was suspended for five games for his chokehold on the Minnesota Timberwolves' big Rudy Gobert. After missing those games due to suspension, he now stands at risk of missing a sixth game due to his swing at Nurkic.

Draymond Green's actions is hurting Warriors championship aspirations

The Warriors have already been a unit that has struggled to maintain consistency and keep their championship aspirations alive in the West. While Draymond Green is no longer the impact player he once was, he is still an important part of what the Dubs do on both ends.

The Warriors have emphasized that they want Draymond Green to play with the same intensity that he brings to the table every game, but there is also that line he can't skirt. While the forward himself has been vocal about being the kind of player he needs to be, it's the third time this season that he's not finished a game for Golden State.