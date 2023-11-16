How many games is Draymond Green suspended for? Adrian Wojnarowski reveals latest update after ugly incident during Warriors-Timberwolves

Draymond Green's suspension length for putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock during Tuesday's Golden State Warriors-Minnesota Timberwolves game has been revealed. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the NBA has issued the former DPOY a five-game suspension.

It was widely expected as many viewed Green's action as unnecessary, especially with a brawl breaking out between teammate Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels, which erupted this situation. Thompson and McDaniels entered a physical altercation after the former held onto the latter's jersey after a boxout on the defensive end.

The two entered a shoving contest before McDaniels tore apart Thompson's jersey. Rudy Gobert was the first to enter the frame. He tried pulling Thompson away, trying to diffuse the situation but was put in a headlock by a steaming Draymond Green. Thompson, Green and McDaniels were all ejected after the incident.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr defended Draymond Green's ejection during Tuesday's game, saying the latter charged at Rudy Gobert as the Timberwolves center had his hands on Klay Thompson's neck.

However, it was a scuffle, and Gobert immediately slid his hands down to Thompson's chest, clearing him of any wrong intent to harm the Warriors guard. That's evidently not how Green viewed it.

Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert's beef may have something to do with former's actions

The NBA must have looked into Draymond Green's beef with Rudy Gobert over the years. There's no love lost between the two former DPOYs. It began in the 2018-19 season when Gobert, who was on the Utah Jazz, and Green engaged in a war of words during a heated game.

Later in the same season, Green mocked Gobert for crying after his All-Star game snub.

"I guess I should cry too .... No Charlotte?," Green tweeted at the time.

Rudy Gobert retaliated by liking a tweet that roasted Draymond Green, accusing him of crying for Kevin Durant to come to Golden State. The two seemingly had stayed in their lanes for the next three years until Green revisited Gobert's emotional interview about his All-Star snub.

During a TNT interview, Green said he was sure about 'not crying' if he didn't make the 2022 All-Star game. He even referenced Gobert, saying he is the only player who can do it on national TV.

Green will be a big miss for the Warriors. The Dubs are struggling behind a four-game skid. Steph Curry is expected to miss their next game after a knee soreness injury. The Warriors are hovering around the .500 mark with a 6-6 record.