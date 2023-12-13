"You can’t control your hands?": NBA fans berate Draymond Green as he claims he didn't 'intend' to hit Jusuf Nurkic

After another ejection for Draymond Green this season, social media was quick to react to what happened between him and Jusuf Nurkic. The Phoenix Suns were able to capitalize on the situation and won against the Golden State Warriors, giving them their sixth straight loss on the road.

The NBA world is awaiting Draymond Green's explanation as he is already in hot waters with the league after choking Rudy Gobert less than a month ago.

Green told the media that he was just trying to sell a call that Nurkic is holding him by the hip but it backfired when he tried to swing his arms wildly accidentally hitting the Suns' center.

"He was pulling my hip and I was swinging away to sell the call- made contact with him. As you know I'm not want for things I have meant to do but I do apologize to Jusuf because I didn't intent to hit him," Green said.

This explanation did not sit well with some fans on social media.

"You can't control your hands," said @Magoated on the social media platform X.

Another fan also expressed that he does not believe that the swing was unintentional.

One fan even got the blue cap emoji the say that Green is not telling the truth in his apology.

With Steph Curry on the tail end of his career, @TheChefCurry305 proposes that the Warriors traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Many see that Green will be suspended for hitting Nurkic and the apology was a way for him to lower or suppress the sanction that will be handed to him by the NBA.

Draymond Green insists he is not a flopper

With the basketball world waiting on the NBA's reaction to Draymond Green's recent brouhaha, the four-time NBA All-Star explained that it was not his intent to hit Nurkic but it was a way for him to sell the call.

While many players flop around to get the attention of the referees, Green did not want to do that and instead waved his arms around.

"I sell calls with my arms. I don't fall to sell the calls. I'm not a flopper. I was just selling the call because he was grabbing me and pulling me with my hip back so I sprung away and unfortunately, I hit him. So that I apologize to Jusuf because I didn't intend to hit him," explained Green.

The Golden State Warriors record went down to 10-13 and they are 3-5 when Draymond Green sits down either from an injury or a suspension this season. Their next opponents will be the LA Clippers on the road this coming December 14.