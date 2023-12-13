"Free Steph Curry": LeBron James’ ex-teammate pleads Warriors star to find new home after Draymond Green's latest act

The Golden State Warriors suffered their sixth straight loss (119-116) on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. The championship window for Steph Curry is dimming after the team fell to a 10-13 record. With another suspension looming for Draymond Green, the Warriors are currently in a murky situation. Thus, former player and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins wants to see Curry join another team.

In the recent matchup against the Suns, Green threw a wild forearm to Jusuf Nurkic in the third quarter. The referees ruled a flagrant two on the four-time NBA All-Star, who was ejected for the third time this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The NBA has already warned Green for his on-court behavior and analysts can already see that he will get suspended again by the league.

While Steph Curry is arguably the Warrior's best player, he also needs Green to succeed in the league, as the former Michigan State Spartan has been a huge piece in all of the championships that he has won.

However, Kendrick Perkins has a different take on the Warriors' situation as he bats for the team to release Curry.

"Free Steph Curry!!! He don’t deserve this. Real Talk," Perkins wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

The post has gone viral as it already has over 4,300 likes, 1,000 retweets, and 220 comments.

Steph Curry's performance in 2023-24 season for Golden State Warriors

In the Golden State Warriors' 23 games, Steph Curry has made 21 appearances. When active, the nine-time NBA All-Star has been producing 29.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 5.1 three-pointers per game.

The greatest scoring output for Curry this season was against the New Orleans Pelicans when he reached 42 points along with seven rebounds, six assists, and six three-pointers. In the two games that he missed, the Warriors suffered back-to-back losses.

In the Warriors' recent matchup against the Suns, where they lost by three points and Green was ejected, Curry led the team with 24 points, five rebounds, four assists, four three-pointers, and three steals.

There is no word yet on how long Draymond Green will be suspended but the Warriors have a tough five-game stretch after battling the Suns.

Up next on their calendar are the All-Star stacked Los Angeles Clippers on December 14. They return at the Chase Center to host the Brooklyn Nets two days later. Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics, and Washington Wizards are on schedule from December 17 to 22.