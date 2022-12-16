WWE appear to confirm Mandy Rose’s release

Mandy Rose was let go by WWE after losing to Roxanne Perez, despite no official announcement or notification from the company. However, a recent hint has shown that Mandy is no longer working for the company.

Mandy Rose, who was the NXT Women's Champion until last week, went beyond WWE's guidelines in terms of the freedom provided to WWE Superstars. She uploaded explicit content to her FanTime Page. WWE is well known for keeping the corporation and its product's reputation very clean. WWE is very particular about how the company's reputation is handled, and the stuff she shared was outside of their bounds.

WWE has not made an official statement or announcement regarding the departure of the former NXT Women's Champion. But her name has been shifted to the Alumni section of the roster, which makes it abundantly evident that the release is genuine and that she is no longer employed by the company.

The release of Mandy Rose may serve as a model for other superstars in the WWE as to what might happen if they take issues into their own hands and go beyond what the company would permit.

Mandy Rose lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez

On October 26, 2021, at Halloween Havok, Mandy Rose defeated Raquel Gonzalez (then known as Raquel Rodriguez), winning the NXT Women's Championship, which she retained for 400+ days. She also served as the Toxic Attraction's head. The group, which also included Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, enjoyed great success and held every available women's title for the franchise.

Mandy and Roxanne would end up being the main event of the December 13 card. Roxanne Perez was able to capture her first NXT Women's Championship by using Pop Rocks, her Code Red finisher. The emotional jubilation was brief as Roxanne raised her new title above her head and Booker T, her trainer, praised her for her achievement.

