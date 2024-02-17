WWE Attitude Era legend possibly teases blockbuster return after The Rock's heel turn on SmackDown

The Rock fully embraced his heel turn and joined The Bloodline during SmackDown last night.

Just hours after his shocking character change, WWE Attitude Era legend Stone Cold Steve Austin dropped a subtle hint of his return ahead of WrestleMania 40.

The Texas Rattlesnake hasn't been seen in a wrestling capacity since WrestleMania 38, where he came out of retirement after almost two decades to face Kevin Owens.

The two men wrestled in a "No Holds Barred match" on Night 1 in Texas, which saw Steve Austin emerge victorious. The 59-year-old made a cameo the following night to deliver Austin Theory, Vince McMahon, and Pat McAfee some Stone Cold Stunners.

Taking to his official Instagram handle today, Stone Cold Steve Austin shared his old WWE Titantron, with "Glass Shatters" by Disturbed playing in the background.

Check out Austin's post below:

The timing of this post is impeccable since WrestleMania 40 is around the corner, and his greatest adversary, The Rock, has joined forces with Roman Reigns to strengthen The Bloodline.

Could Steve Austin step out of retirement one last time to renew his feud with The Rock on the Grandest Stage of them all? Only time will tell.

Would you like to see Stone Cold Steve Austin confront The Bloodline? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.