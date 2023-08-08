Adam Pearce reveals ridiculous reason for canceled meeting with top champion during RAW

WWE SummerSlam and the episodes of RAW and SmackDown around the PLE saw several champions make an appearance. One set of champions that were missing in action were the Women's Tag Team Champions, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

The Women's Tag Team Champions have yet to defend their titles on TV since winning them three weeks ago. Last week the duo lost a tag team match against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair, who were the challengers for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

Now, a report claims that Sonya Deville is injured and may be out of action for a long period of time. The report also states that the Tag Team Champion injured her ACL in her match against Belair and Flair two weeks ago on SmackDown.

In Deville's absence, Chelsea Green took to Twitter to call herself Chelsea "TWO BELTS" Green, grabbing the attention of authority figure, Adam Pearce. Addressing Green's claim, Pearce revealed a ridiculous reason behind her canceling a meeting with him on RAW.

"I was disappointed that our meeting was canceled because the “sparkling water wasn’t sparkling enough”, so perhaps we can discuss this like adults next week."

What did former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose have to say about Sonya Deville's injury?

In 2017, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville made their main roster debut, aligning with Paige and forming Absolution. However, the trio's alliance was shortlived when Rose and Deville were drafted to RAW during the 2018 Superstar shake-up.

The duo were popularly known as Fire and Desire and competed for the Women's Tag Team Titles on multiple occasions before parting ways and becoming bitter rivals on TV. Their rivalry ended at SummerSlam 2020 when Rose beat Deville in a Loser Leaves WWE Match.

While the two were on-screen rivals, they were the best of friends in real life. They've lived and traveled together for the majority of their time in the WWE. Mandy Rose took to Twitter to share a special message for her friend, wishing her a speedy recovery.

