WWE Backlash: Randy Orton defeats Edge in The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever with The Punt

The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Backlash ended up being one of the greatest matches ever.

Edge and Randy Orton worked hard in the match that had many nostalgic throwbacks.

Edge and Randy Orton put on a clinic.

The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever between Edge and Randy Orton at WWE Backlash may not have been the best wrestling contest in history, but it was still a spectacle and a really entertaining one!

In the end, Randy Orton beat Edge in the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Backlash.

Edge vs. Randy Orton - Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Backlash - As it Happened

The classic feel of the match was a nice touch. Referee Charles Robinson stood in the ring with a bow tie, and the Howard Finkel intro was just the icing on the cake. The Greatest Wrestling Match had to happen inside an iconic arena for wrestling, and what if the WWE couldn't have it at the MSG? WWE brought the MSG to the Performance Center, and that was beautiful.

With PURPOSE, @RandyOrton has arrived.



Are we about to witness the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at #WWEBacklash?



Find out NOW on @WWENetwork!

The WWE Backlash main event got underway, and both men displayed some elementary wrestling sequences from the good old days to kick off the match at WWE Backlash. Orton kept getting better of Edge in the early goings until the Rated-R Superstar smartly got the Edge - pun intended - which a clever kick.

The WWE piped in crowd noise from old shows, and the enhanced audio did make it a better watch. The in-ring action was solid too as Orton looked the quickest he's ever been in his career.

"YOU STILL GOT IT!" 👏👏 👏👏👏

One of the biggest moments of the match was when Edge busted open the Viper with a headbutt. Of course, this match needed some blood and gore.

It should also be noted that Samoa Joe's intensity and technical calls added to the match's overall viewing experience at WWE Backlash.

Orton snapped mid-match as he sent Edge crashing into the barricades. He sent Edge into the announcer's table with a side suplex. Edge was sent back into the ring for a pinfall, but the 11-time World Champion still had some life in him.

Randy Orton got into his methodical best as he worked on wearing Edge down with stomps to the hands before going for the headlock. Quintessential Randy Orton!

Orton paid tribute to Eddie Guerrero by looking up to the sky before going for the Three Amigos. Edge reversed after the second and delivered his own version of the popular move. That was nostalgic! Viva La Raza! They lit up each other's chests with hard chops.

The pace of the match at WWE Backlash slowed down a bit before Orton picked it right back up with a big suplex from the top turnbuckle. The commentators played up Edge's long-standing neck issues. Randy Orton was enjoying the punishment he was dishing out on Edge.

Edge mounted a comeback after blocking Orton's patented Draping DDT and reversing it into the Edgecution. That got him a near fall.

Edge rocked, and we mean, ROCKED, Orton with a rising knee strike. The Rated-R Superstar was starting to feel it as he kept connecting with significant strikes.

We were heading towards the end as Edge dug deep and was beginning to get the close falls. Orton rolled Edge up but got caught in a Crossface. Orton hit Edge with an Olympic Slam, which continued to nostalgic callbacks for the night at WWE Backlash.

Edge took a page out of Christian's playbook by hitting Orton with the Unprettier for another close fall.

Randy Orton wasn't all that far behind as he took a page out of Triple H's playbook and delivered the Pedigree.

This match was like a greatest hits album of iconic wrestling moves as Edge slammed Orton into the mat with the Rock Bottom.

Edge tried three quick pinfalls before getting hit with an 'RKO Outta Nowhere'! And yes, Edge kicked out at two and three quarters! Orton looked for the Punt but got caught with a 'Spear Outta Nowhere'! He hit him with another Spear, but Orton still managed to kick out!

The match had way too may knockouts, but it all ended with the move Orton hasn't hit in years. The Punt, and it came out of nowhere! He even did the thigh slap, which was an obvious shot at NXT.

The WWE Backlash main event lasted for 44 minutes and 46 seconds.

Orton talked into Edge's ears after the match before going down the ramp. A contemplative Edge looked on as WWE Backlash went off the air.

That was a long match with many throwbacks, and while it wasn't the greatest match ever, it was still a great match nonetheless at WWE Backlash.

What were your thoughts about the WWE Backlash main event? How much would you rate it out of ten?