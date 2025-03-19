WWE backstage reaction to John Cena's promo on RAW (Exclusive)

John Cena's first promo since turning heel at Elimination Chamber went down on WWE RAW this week. The Cenation Leader vented years of pent-up frustration on fans before being confronted by WrestleMania 41 opponent Cody Rhodes.

Ad

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes spoke of backstage reaction to John Cena's WWE RAW promo. The wrestling insider noted that his source got back to him with a three-word reaction.

"Yeah, he got back to me with three words this morning, 'Outstanding as expected.' So, I guess everybody expected what they got because he's such a professional. It came off well though. I don't think anybody is gonna say anything bad about it." [From 30:27 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Earlier on the show, WrestleVotes addressed internet rumors on whether John Cena's WWE RAW promo had something to do with Austin Theory losing to Jey Uso in 10 seconds.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

"This match was spaced out for 11 minutes last night... I don't know if Cena drawing out the opening of the show affected it. I know it affected other things on the show, save for this match. But I can tell you that it was spaced out for 11 minutes." [From 17:42 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Fans will have to wait to see what's next in the Cena-Rhodes saga when they meet one-on-one next week on RAW.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback