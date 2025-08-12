WWE bashed for same, repetitive booking with CM Punk on RAW; wrestling veteran irate (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed CM Punk's predictable booking on RAW this week. The star kicked off the show this Monday night in Quebec, Canada.

In the opening promo, Punk addressed his issues with Seth Rollins before LA Knight confronted him over last week’s DQ finish. Paul Heyman then showed up to set up a tag match pitting the babyfaces against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

During the main event match, Seth Rollins interfered, causing another DQ. The Vision started attacking the group before Jey Uso rushed down with a steel chair in hand to make the save.

This week on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo highlighted that RAW had the same finish for the last two weeks. He noted that the only major difference was that Jey Uso rushed in to save CM Punk and LA Knight this Monday instead of Roman Reigns.

Russo predicted that this beatdown would lead to a six-man tag team match next Monday. The veteran writer was fed up with WWE creative using the same old formula to book its shows week after week.

"You know it's funny, bro, because we've seen the same finish now for two weeks in a row. The only difference is that last week they used Roman. This week, they used Jey Uso. Next week, we'll get a six-man. They're gonna go from this tag match to a six-man tag match. And Roman is gonna come back next week. The heels are gonna go off with heat, and the people are gonna sit there and cheer, 'Yeet, yeet, yeet, yeet.' And I'm gonna sit there and say I watched another show, and I feel like a moron. Nothing ever changes about this show, nothing." [From 7:24 onwards]

RAW general manager Adam Pearce announced that Seth would defend the World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Jey Uso, LA Knight, and CM Punk at Clash in Paris.

The babyfaces could not present a united front as the Seth Rollins-led group destroyed Jey Uso, LA Knight, and CM Punk after the match.

