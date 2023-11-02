WWE believes 6 ft 3 star is a future main event talent - Reports

WWE believes a recently called-up superstar could become a major star on the main roster.

The star in question is Julius Creed. This past Monday night on RAW, Alpha Academy issued an Open Challenge to any tag team on the roster. The Creed Brothers accepted the challenge and made their main roster debut in a tag team match against Chad Gable and Otis on RAW.

Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile were ringside for the match as well. Julius and Brutus Creed had a great showing on Monday night and impressed the WWE Universe during their victory over Alpha Academy.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the promotion has thought very highly of Julius Creed since he joined the company. Meltzer noted that people backstage were high on him even before he had his first match.

"I know that Julius Creed is one of those guys that they are very, very high on. They've been high on him since he debuted. Even before he had his first match, people down there were telling me he's gonna be a main roster main eventer," said Dave Meltzer. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

The Creed Brothers pick up a win on NXT following WWE RAW debut

Brutus and Julius Creed were in action once again last night during Night 2 of NXT Halloween Havoc.

The Creed Brothers battled Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, formerly known as Los Lotharios on the main roster, in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match last night on NXT.

The teams beat the hell out of each other, but in the end, it was the Creed Brothers who emerged victorious. They isolated Humberto Carrillo in the ring and connected with the Brutus Ball Doomsday Device that sent the 28-year-old crashing through a table for the pinfall victory.

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor are currently the reigning Undisputed Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see how long it will take the Brutus and Julius Creed to earn a shot at the tag titles on the main roster following their impressive debut on WWE RAW.

Do you think Julius Creed has the potential to be a main event star down the line? Would you like to see the Creed Brothers battle The Judgment Day on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

