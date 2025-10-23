WWE & Bloodline legend Rikishi shares tragic news

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The real-life Bloodline member's legacy is currently being carried forward by his sons, The Usos and Solo Sikoa. It is an extremely sad day for Big Kish as someone close to him passed away.The Samoan Stinker recently took to Instagram to share the tragic news of Pastor Sione Kanatea Pine's passing, who was a well-known Pastor in Las Vegas and was extremely close to Rikishi's family. Big Kish also posted a throwback picture of his late father, Solofa Fatu Sr., with Pastor Sione. In his post's caption, the legend sent a heartbreaking message for Pastor Sione, remembering his late father.&quot;🇼🇸🇹🇴🙏🏾🕊️🕊️ rest easy Pastor Sione Kanatea Pine. Say hello to my dad🌹,&quot; he wrote.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWe at Sportskeeda send our condolences to Pastor Sione Kanatea Pine's family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.WWE legend Rikishi dedicated an emotional post to his late parents after reuniting with his sisterRikishi recently took to Instagram to upload a photo with his elder sister, Sina Fatu-Aoelua, writing that he was extremely grateful to have her in his life. The Samoan Stinker also mentioned that he has been supporting her since their parents passed away in 2008 and 2020. He even thanked his sister for taking time out from her busy life to reunite with him.&quot;I feel extremely fortunate to have my sister in my life. As her older sibling, I'm committed to supporting and encouraging her, especially after losing our parents in 2008 and 2020.. We keep moving forward, queen! Sina Fatu-Aoelua 🌹 Thank you for taking the time to stop by visit me. God Bless You,&quot; he wrote.Many fans want Rikishi to get involved in his sons' storyline on WWE TV, especially since Jimmy and Jey Uso have been teasing a breakup. It will be interesting to see if the WWE Hall of Famer will return to the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming in the future.