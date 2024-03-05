WWE botches Andrade's RAW return

Andrade returned to WWE RAW this week after making a few appearances since returning at Royal Rumble in January.

The former champion interacted with Dominik Mysterio, which proved that the two men were on the same page several weeks ago, before entering the locker room to check on Dom following his match against Gunther.

Mysterio claimed that Andrade could be important to The Judgment Day, but it's unclear in what capacity this would be.

Before Andrade appeared in the locker room, he was shown backstage, where the promotion claimed that it was his RAW debut, and the company used an image of Andrade from his first run with the company before he was released and went to AEW.

Expand Tweet

Andrade has been missing from WWE for several years and has seemingly come back to win the world championship that was denied to him in his first run. However, it appears that the company has yet to take any new promo shots of him.

Andrade made his in-ring return this week, defeating Apollo Crews.

Do you think Andrade will join the Judgement Day? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Do you think Andrade will join the Judgement Day? Yes No 0 votes