WWE break an all-time record after only 1 match at Survivor Series: WarGames

WWE just broke an all-time Survivor Series record after just one match.

Survivor Series is one of the biggest Premium Live Events of the year for WWE. For several years, the show was known for its traditional five-on-five match. However, last year, WWE changed things when they replaced the traditional matches with two WarGames matches - one for the men and one for the women.

This year was no different either, as two WarGames matches were announced for the show. The men's match would see Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and a returning Randy Orton take on Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

The women's match saw the team of Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch face off against Damage CTRL. The women's WarGames match kicked off the show, and after a brutal affair, Charlotte's team picked up the win.

Following the match, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select broke the news that the show has already broken the peak viewership of last year's event, making this the most-watched Survivor Series of all time.

"Sources close to Peacock indicate the first match at WarGames already broke the peak viewership of last year's event. This will be the most-watched Survivor Series of all time."

It was an incredible start to Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

