WWE was bullied into pushing Jey Uso to the top, says veteran, possibly for a major reason

Jey Uso became the face of WWE RAW at WrestleMania 41 when he dethroned Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, Disco Inferno entertained the possibility of the company being bullied into pushing Uso due to his father's complaining.
For over a year, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi was very vocal about how the company was booking Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW as a solo competitor. The veteran was unhappy and called out the promotion a handful of times for not making his son the World Champion of the red brand.
Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, the WCW veteran answered fan mail and jokingly addressed the possibility that Main Event Jey's push could be due to Rikishi's criticisms, but doesn't doubt Uso's caliber inside the ring. While Konnan dismissed the theory, Disco Inferno did entertain the possibility of WWE being forced to push Uso to the top due to his father's constant criticism of the booking.
"You know what's funny? How Rikishi basically bullied WWE into making his son the champion. Well, he kind of complained. Well, what happens if you're constantly complaining and they don't want to hear it anymore? All I said was nobody was talking about that because it's a possibility. Just to clarify, I'm not saying that Jey Uso isn't talented. I just think that it's funny that the result of Rikishi starting to moan about his kid's booking ending up with his kid becoming the world champion," Inferno said. (From 00:49 to 01:40)
WWE announced Jey Uso's next title defense
After winning the World Heavyweight Championship and slaying The Ring General at WrestleMania 41, Jey Uso became the new face of the red brand. Later, he agreed to defend his title against Seth Rollins but didn't have a successful defense, as the match ended in a disqualification.
However, Logan Paul wasn't too stoked with Main Event Jey holding the gold and blindsided him when Uso interacted with the fans. Later, WWE confirmed Jey Uso's first premium live event title defense against The Maverick at Saturday Night's Main Event in Florida.
It'll be interesting to see if Main Event Jey can leave Florida as the World Heavyweight Champion.
