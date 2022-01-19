WWE RAW audience surprisingly low during Royal Rumble build

This Monday's episode of WWE RAW drew one of the smallest audiences since the end of the pandemic era with only 3,000 people in attendance.

The episode featured Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins in the main event with a late interference from The Usos, an eight-man tag featuring Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and Kevin Owens declaring for the Royal Rumble. It was the second lowest attendance figure for the red brand since the company's return to regular touring.

During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that just over 3,000 ticket holders were present at Tulsa's Bok Centre. This a low number considering big names such as Edge and Beth Phoenix were booked to appear on the show.

Only one broadcast has drawn a worse attendance in recent times, for an episode that emanated from San Fransico.

RAW is not the only show affected by low ticket sales

Ratings for the WWE RAW show have been steadily falling for the last two decades, and this might be starting to show in the current low ticket sales.

A Wrestling Observer Radio report back in November 2021 stated that the ticket sales for Wrestlemania 38 in Arlington, Texas were lower than WWE had initially expected.

The event, set to take place over two nights on the 2nd and 3rd of April 2022, is to be housed in the AT&T Stadium, a venue with a capacity of around 80,000. Though, if you believe WWE, they managed to get over 100,000 fans into Wrestlemania 32, from the very same building.

Dubbed by WWE "The most stupendous two-night event in Wrestlemania history.", Wrestlemania 38 is rumored to be headlined, at least on one night, by the latest match in the Brock Lesnar/Roman Reigns/Paul Heyman saga.

Wrestlemania ticket sales are sure to pick up, but the recent low attendances may be indicative of a much deeper issue.

