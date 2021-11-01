WWE called an audible regarding WrestleMania 37 main event - Reports

Roman Reigns was supposed to face Edge one-on-one in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 37, but plans changed.

As fans are well aware by now, Daniel Bryan (AEW's Bryan Danielson) was added into the main event in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania, making it a triple threat match. But that wasn't a planned part of the original story.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has confirmed that Daniel Bryan wasn't part of WWE's original plans for WrestleMania 37. The match was initially set out to be a singles match between Edge and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

While those in WWE management were well aware that Bryan's current deal was expiring shortly following WrestleMania, they made the change anyway. Whether this was done in an attempt to try and sign Bryan into another long-term contract with the company is unknown. At least, it is, for now.

If WWE planned to get Daniel Bryan to sign a new contract with the company by adding him to the main event of WrestleMania, it certainly didn't work.

Bryan noted following WrestleMania that he felt an "odd detachment" entering the ring on the night of the show.

"It was really bizarre," Daniel Bryan said. "It's taken me time to fully process what the experience was like because it wasn't like a normal thing. I felt very out of body in it. When I'm wrestling, I feel everything and feel like I'm enjoying it. This was weird, I was out there, and it felt like I was detached. It was so strange that before the match started, I got this strange feeling like, 'Oh no, is this what it's like before you die? Am I going to die? Huh, well, okay.' I don't know why or how it happened, but it was unlike anything I've felt while wrestling."

Whether this feeling is what led to Daniel Bryan eventually signing with All Elite Wrestling remains to be seen. Perhaps someday, Bryan - who has long been recognized for his class and professionalism - will further elaborate on his crazy 2021 in a new book.

How do you think WWE handled the main event of WrestleMania 37? Was it better or worse due to Daniel Bryan's involvement? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

