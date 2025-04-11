WWE called out for massive mistake in script between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton 

WWE has been called out for a mistake in the script for a recent promo between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. The Viper was supposed to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41, but The Prizefighter has been ruled out of the match due to a neck injury.

Last month on SmackDown, Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes cut a promo in the ring. Orton suggested that Rhodes had accomplished more in his career, and a wrestling fan took to social media to call out the mistake in the script.

It was noted that Randy Orton had captured major titles 14 times in his illustrious career, while Rhodes had only had one reign as Undisputed WWE Champion. The fan claimed that Orton had accomplished much more in the ring than The American Nightmare, and you can check out the Instagram post by clicking here.

Check out the segment between the two veterans on SmackDown below:

Rhodes will be defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 41. Cena earned the title shot by winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, and turned heel following the victory.

Randy Orton claims he knew Cody Rhodes would return to WWE

Randy Orton claimed that he knew Cody Rhodes would return to the Stamford-based promotion during their promo last month on SmackDown.

Rhodes helped create All Elite Wrestling before exiting the promotion in 2022. He returned to World Wrestling Entertainment at WrestleMania 38 and has become one of the biggest stars in the Stamford-based company. During their promo last month, The Legend Killer claimed he knew Rhodes would return someday and praised his friend for changing the wrestling business.

"You weren't exactly treated fairly in a WWE locker-room, so you left, man. That took some big a*s ba**s, to leave this company and do what you did... you changed the business single-handedly, and all the boys in the back know it, all the girls in the back know it, and you know that I appreciate you for it, but you came back. We all knew one day you'd come back and the industry has been changed forever, since the day you stepped foot back in the WWE," Randy Orton said.

Orton planted SmackDown General Manager with an RKO after Kevin Owens announced he required surgery on his neck. Only time will tell what the company has planned for The Viper at WrestleMania 41 after his match against The Prizefighter was canceled.

