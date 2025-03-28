Randy Orton seemingly takes a shot at AEW on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown is currently taking place at The O2 in London, England. Randy Orton made his presence known during this important stop on the Road to WrestleMania 41 and raised a few eyebrows at the same time. Orton seemingly made an AEW reference on the show, but fans are divided on the intent.

The Apex Predator is set to battle Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41. Cody Rhodes is a key figure in the Orton vs. KO rivalry, as the trio was teaming together on the blue brand until Owens turned heel last fall. This week's SmackDown featured an in-ring segment with The Viper and the Undisputed Champion as the former Legacy stablemates address their own battles set to explode at WrestleMania.

A frustrated American Nightmare left World Wrestling Entertainment in mid-2016 and then made his own name in the industry. Rhodes found success with The Elite, and they later joined Tony Khan to launch AEW in 2019. All Elite Wrestling was built up by the EVPs until Rhodes shockingly left in February 2022. He signed with WWE 32 days later.

During the in-ring segment on SmackDown, Orton referenced All Elite Wrestling, but fan reactions on social media seem split over whether this was more of a compliment to Rhodes and his former colleagues or a jab at the others. He praised Cody for being man enough to leave years ago.

"You weren't exactly treated fairly in a WWE locker-room, so you left, man. That took some big a*s balls, to leave this company and do what you did... you changed the business single-handedly, and all the boys in the back know it, all the girls in the back know it, and you know that I appreciate you for it, but you came back. We all knew one day you'd come back and the industry has been changed forever, since the day you stepped foot back in the WWE," Randy Orton said.

Rhodes became emotional during the segment with his long-time friend and rival. Orton also teased coming for the Undisputed Championship once Cody is done with John Cena.

