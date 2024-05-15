WWE calls out Michael Cole for hilarious botch on RAW

WWE has called out Michael Cole for a botch he made this past Monday night on RAW. The legendary announcer currently calls the action with Pat McAfee on Monday nights.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh picked up a victory over The Authors of Pain this past Monday night on the red brand. Carlito interfered in the match and The Judgment Day duo became number one contenders for Awesome Truth's World Tag Team Championship.

During JD McDonagh's entrance, Cole accidentally referred to The Irish Ace as "JD McDumba." The promotion hilariously called out the veteran today on its official Instagram account.

"JD McWho? 🤨"

Dominik Mysterio has been trying to convince his stablemates to allow Carlito to become a member of The Judgment Day. World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest has made it known that he doesn't trust the veteran but warmed up to him a little bit after he helped The Judgment Day become number one contenders.

Michael Cole shares who he thinks will replace him in WWE

RAW announcer Michael Cole has shared who he believes will serve as his replacement in WWE when he retires.

The Voice of WWE has shared in the past that he plans to retire when he turns 60. During an interview on Awful Announcing, Cole shared that he believes Corey Graves will eventually replace him as lead announcer in the company. Corey Graves worked alongside Michael Cole for years but now can be heard on SmackDown with Wade Barrett.

"Corey now has a Corey Graves Voice. A lot of the issues we had were that we tried to develop commentators to be Michael Cole," he admitted. "Now we have a chance to develop Corey Graves. I truly, honestly believe he’s going to be the one to replace me. He’s an incredible human being. He has a great opportunity."

Cole joined WWE in 1997 and has been a constant for the company for decades. He has great chemistry with Pat McAfee on the red brand, and only time will tell how long the veteran announcer sticks around before he decides to retire.