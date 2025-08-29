WWE canceled major Gunther title match against forgotten star at the last moment, reveals former champion

Gunther is one of the most respected stars in WWE, and he has spent more time on the roster as a champion than without a title. He has demonstrated his capabilities at all levels, but at one point, a major match was scheduled to take place that the company canceled at the last moment.At Clash at the Castle 2022, Sheamus faced The Ring General in a match that has been seen as one of the best matches of their careers. They brought the house down, and the Celtic Warrior got a standing ovation from over 60,000 fans. The bout was designed to be one of the best matches in recent memory by WWE. However, it was supposed to have been against Shinsuke Nakamura.Speaking to Uncrowned, Sheamus recently stated that he, too, felt the match was one of the best of his career.&quot;That match with Gunther ended up being one of the best matches of my career.&quot;Surprisingly, though, it turns out that the match was initially not even supposed to happen and was changed at the last moment heading into the event, with an Irish star being seen as close enough to a home talent in Wales. This led to the match being canceled, and instead, Sheamus was brought in. Originally, the match was supposed to have had Gunther defend the Intercontinental Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura.&quot;The original plan was actually meant to be Gunther defending his title against Shinsuke Nakamura.&quot; [H/T Yahoo Sports]Shinsuke Nakamura did not get that match against Gunther, and the WWE Universe has almost forgotten himWhen he first signed with WWE, Shinsuke Nakamura had all the hype in the world surrounding him. He had several huge matches as well and got a decent push. However, in recent years, he has hardly been seen on TV and has largely been forgotten by fans.The star has only wrestled three matches in WWE since the end of March 2025 and has not been seen since his match against Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, and Andrade on SmackDown on June 13 earlier this year.A recent update on him confirmed that he would be present for a meet-and-greet session in Los Angeles. There have been few or no updates surrounding him at this time other than this.