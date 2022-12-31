WWE canceled a massive dark match involving John Cena, Roman Reigns, and two former champions

John Cena was supposed to wrestle a star-studded dark match after tonight's edition of SmackDown.

The main event of the blue brand saw The Cenation Leader and Kevin Owens pick up a huge win over Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Things didn't end for Cena after this big win, though.

After the show, The Bloodline attacked the WWE veteran. This was seemingly supposed to lead to a big multi-man match that unfortunately didn't happen. John Cena was set to team up with Kevin Owens, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre in an Eight-Man Tag Team match against The Bloodline.

RockReigns. @IAmRockReigns Cena and Reigns will be wrestling in the dark match. McIntyre, Owens, Sheamus, Solo and The Usos in the match too. #SmackDown Cena and Reigns will be wrestling in the dark match. McIntyre, Owens, Sheamus, Solo and The Usos in the match too. #SmackDown

As Sean Ross Sapp reported soon after, the match didn't take place, and Cena was attacked by The Bloodline instead:

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Cena didn't end up doing a post-show match, it was a big physical altercation with Bloodline Cena didn't end up doing a post-show match, it was a big physical altercation with Bloodline

John Cena and Kevin Owens made a big statement tonight with their win

The final moments of the main event of SmackDown saw Cena hitting an Attitude Adjustment on Roman Reigns. Mere moments later, Kevin Owens hit a Stunner on Sami Zayn and pinned him for the big win.

Cena finally took revenge on Reigns for his SummerSlam loss last year. Owens has made it a point to hurt Sami at every chance he gets after what happened at Survivor Series WarGames.

He must have been elated to end the year by hitting his signature move on his former best friend.

Roman Reigns would have liked to end the most successful year of his career on a high note. Unfortunately, he suffered a big loss to Cena and Owens tonight. The Tribal Chief now has to put his focus on bigger things as the road to WrestleMania 39 is inching closer.

Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and will most certainly headline next year's WrestleMania.

It remains to be seen who faces Reigns in the main event of The Show of Shows. Whoever faces Reigns, will have to deliver the fight of their life to take the titles off The Tribal Chief.

Did you enjoy John Cena's return match on WWE SmackDown? Do you want to see him at WrestleMania 39 next year? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes