Watch: Popular faction attacks John Cena after SmackDown goes off the air

It was an eventful night for WWE fans as John Cena returned and wrestled his first match of the year on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The Cenation Leader and Kevin Owens took on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team affair this week. The match was full of ups and downs as The Bloodline members managed to isolate The Prizefighter in the ring, and the 16-time Champ couldn't get in the tag.

In the final moments of the exhilarating matchup, both Cena and KO landed a five-knuckle shuffle on The Tribal Chief and Zayn. John then took Roman out of the picture with an AA, and Owens hit the Stunner on Sami for the win.

However, the celebrations did not last long for KO and Cena as the Bloodline mounted an attack on them after the cameras stopped rolling.

In a recent video that surfaced online, The Usos and Sami Zayn can be seen decimating their opponents in a 3-on-2 assault.

Cody Watson @CodyWatson_1 Bloodline attack Cena and Owens after #Smackdown went off the air Bloodline attack Cena and Owens after #Smackdown went off the air https://t.co/xeWktHyjEF

After the brutal attack, The Bloodline members stood up to pose amidst raucous boos from the fans in attendance.

John Cena also addressed fans after the show

As the attack continued, Ridge Holland and Butch of the Brawling Brutes, accompanied by Drew McIntyre, rushed out to make the save.

After they drove out The Bloodline, John Cena got on the mic and shared a heartfelt message with the fans in Tampa. He mentioned that he had at least one match every year since he started back in 2002, and he did not intend to end his streak this year.

He thanked everyone for a great run over the last 20 years. He said that 2022 had been a great year and that he hoped to make 2023 even better.

Do you think John Cena will have more WWE appearances in 2023? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

