WWE canceled plans involving Nick Aldis on SmackDown (Exclusive)

WWE reportedly canceled a segment involving Nick Aldis previously for SmackDown. The company recently wrapped up its tour of Europe on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes said a recent SmackDown taping in Italy was supposed to feature a segment between Andrade and Nick Aldis, which got scrapped.

"Don't know for sure but I can go back to the SmackDown three weeks ago tomorrow night, the one from Italy, written in the show before the Liv Morgan-Jade Cargill match, there was to be a backstage segment with Nick Aldis telling Andrade that there are new talent coming to SmackDown and he would want him to work with them first."

He continued:

"That segment got cut. It was not supposed to be on last week's show, so I don't know where it stands. However, that would indicate to me that, at least, they had plans at the minimum for Andrade versus Rey Fenix. We'll see if that happens." [From 15:37 onwards]

Earlier on the podcast, Bill Apter said Grayson Waller could possibly be Rey Fenix's opponent on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. It remains to be seen if Apter's prediction turns out to be true.

