WWE cancels show; veteran says "fans finally spoke up" (Exclusive)

WWE had planned a huge wrestling weekend in Tampa, Florida, this coming weekend with four back-to-back shows in the city. The weekend kicks off with the 39th Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24 before hosting NXT Battleground on Sunday.

Ad

They planned to follow that up with two more shows, WWE RAW on Monday and then wrapping up the extravaganza with WWE NXT on Tuesday. However, those plans had to be changed as the company has now canceled Tuesday night's show following reports of low ticket sales.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo responded to the report on The Wrestling Outlaw on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. Russo claimed that he was 'happy' this happened, as it shows that the fans are responding to the company's high ticket prices by not going to the show.

Ad

Trending

"I'm happy about this. I look at this as the fans finally spoke up. The fans finally said no, bro. Like four shows in four nights, no. We can't go in the backyard and pick the tree, man. The money tree ain't in the back. And I think that's a positive thing, Chris, because if it makes them go back and rethink their ticket prices, that's a freaking win for the fan base," Russo said. [From 4:49 onwards]

Ad

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Ad

While the NXT show at Yuengling Center had to be canceled, the location will still see three very packed events this weekend. Saturday Night's Main Event will see stars like John Cena, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins in action. Meanwhile, both NXT Champions and TNA World Champion Joe Hendry will be in action at Battleground.

Please give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More