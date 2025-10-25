WWE Cancels SmackDown Match At The Last Minute

WWE has canceled a match at the last minute on SmackDown. It had been advertised earlier in the night.
Reason for WWE canceling match is not certain
WWE has now canceled a match on SmackDown. Heading into the show the blue brand had advertised several matches, which included the bout between Fraxiom and DIY.
However, it did not end up happening. Instead, the matches of the night saw several other big bouts play out.
Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!
- The MFT defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Fenix
- Tiffany Stratton defeated Kiana James
- Ilja Dragunov defeated Aleister Black to retain the United States Championship
- Drew McIntyre defeated Jimmy Uso
DIY and Fraxiom were both present backstage, and were featured in a scene that they shared as well, but they did not wrestle each other. The reason for the cancelation of the match was not made clear, but it could be last minute changes to the plans.
At this time, Axiom is set to face Tommaso Ciampa next week instead. Fans will have to wait and see if that match ends up happening.
Fraxiom and DIY had a big moment on WWE SmackDown despite their match being canceled
While the match did not end up happening, there was still a big moment backstage on the blue brand tonight.
After his win against Aleister Black, when Dragunov made his way backstage, he was confronted by Fraxiom. They made it clear that they were going to be challenging him for the US title in the future. Dragunov said that they were welcome to challenge for the championship and that anyone could do so - even tag teams like them.
Should they end up challenging together, this match could even turn into a Triple Threat.
DIY were present backstage too and charged them, but they did not end up in an immediate match.
Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences