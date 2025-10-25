WWE Cancels SmackDown Match At The Last Minute

WWE has canceled a match at the last minute on SmackDown. It had been advertised earlier in the night.

Ad

Reason for WWE canceling match is not certain

WWE has now canceled a match on SmackDown. Heading into the show the blue brand had advertised several matches, which included the bout between Fraxiom and DIY.

However, it did not end up happening. Instead, the matches of the night saw several other big bouts play out.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

The MFT defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Fenix

Tiffany Stratton defeated Kiana James

Ilja Dragunov defeated Aleister Black to retain the United States Championship

Drew McIntyre defeated Jimmy Uso

Ad

Trending

DIY and Fraxiom were both present backstage, and were featured in a scene that they shared as well, but they did not wrestle each other. The reason for the cancelation of the match was not made clear, but it could be last minute changes to the plans.

Mark Michalski @mark_michalski Fraxiom vs DIY! WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton vs Kiana James! WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes is in the house and The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre! Plus More! #SmackDown

Ad

At this time, Axiom is set to face Tommaso Ciampa next week instead. Fans will have to wait and see if that match ends up happening.

Fraxiom and DIY had a big moment on WWE SmackDown despite their match being canceled

While the match did not end up happening, there was still a big moment backstage on the blue brand tonight.

Ad

After his win against Aleister Black, when Dragunov made his way backstage, he was confronted by Fraxiom. They made it clear that they were going to be challenging him for the US title in the future. Dragunov said that they were welcome to challenge for the championship and that anyone could do so - even tag teams like them.

Should they end up challenging together, this match could even turn into a Triple Threat.

DIY were present backstage too and charged them, but they did not end up in an immediate match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences