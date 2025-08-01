WWE celebrity matches need to go one way only, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE SummerSlam this year is set to feature a celebrity match involving Grammy Award nominee Jelly Roll. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, the bout should be handled in the same way these kinds of matches were executed in the early days of wrestling.
Jelly Roll will be teaming up with Randy Orton to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre in a tag team match. Recently, the upcoming fight was promoted on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where Logan was chokeslammed by Jelly Roll through a table. Vince Russo believes that celebrities should not be portrayed as experts in the ring.
On Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran explained how, earlier, celebrity matches were specifically handled in a way that protected the business. He took Dennis Rodman as an example and said:
"This is the way they would always do it. The babyface would get the heat on the heel, get the heel down, and then tag in the celebrity. You see what I am saying? They would always protect the business that way, where the only way Dennis Rodman is getting shots in is because the babyface wrestler did the dirty work." [3:48 onwards]
Jelly Roll was not happy with WWE star Logan Paul being cheered
Before Jelly Roll appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he had announced the names of the stars who would be joining him. However, the reaction to his announcement seemingly did not please him.
When he mentioned Logan Paul, fans were heard cheering for him, but Jelly Roll didn't care. He said:
"I'll be teaming up tonight with my guest, The Viper, Randy Orton, to take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. [Some fans clap when Jelly mentions Logan] Don't clap for Logan Paul. You don't clap for Logan Paul." [1:56- 2:10]
Only time will tell what Triple H has in store for fans at WWE SummerSlam.
