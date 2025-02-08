WWE champion breaks silence after qualifying for Elimination Chamber match on SmackDown

The upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is less than a month away. A reigning champion has qualified for the women's Chamber match on this week's SmackDown, and the star recently opened up about her victory.

On the February 7, 2025, edition of SmackDown, Bianca Belair faced Piper Niven in a one-on-one match. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champion demonstrated impressive strength throughout the contest. Ultimately, The EST defeated Niven with a powerful KOD in the center of the ring.

During an interview with Byron Saxton on SmackDown Exclusive, Bianca Belair stated that she was excited to compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. She acknowledged the strong competition and highlighted her tag team partner, Naomi as a potential qualifier. The EST emphasized her desire to become a double champion at WWE WrestleMania.

Trending

"Yeah, I'm super excited. Like you said, 'I'm one of six,' I know the other five are going to be amazing competitors. Hint, one beside me [Naomi], I know she's going to get in next week, but I'm excited about it. It's another opportunity to solidify your path to WrestleMania and go after a [World] Title, and I love having this [Tag Team] Title on my shoulder, but I wouldn't mind another one. But, yeah, I'm trying to get to WrestleMania, because you can't spell WrestleMania without EST, right?" Belair said. [From 00:20 to 00:42]

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Watch the full interview below:

Bianca Belair could face a major WWE star at WrestleMania 41

Winning the Women's Elimination Chamber on March 1st at the Rogers Center would grant The EST a title shot against either Rhea Ripley or Tiffany Stratton. There's an update on where the creative direction could go.

On a recent edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes stated that they had not heard of a potential match between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. However, the report noted that a showdown between The Nightmare and Bianca Belair is being planned for The Showcase of The Immortals.

"I haven't heard that (Rhea vs. IYO) match specifically. I do think it's shaping up to be Rhea and Bianca. That's what was reported. I believe Sean Ross had that over the weekend. That is accurate. So, I think that's where they're going. But I haven't heard anything about IYO SKY, no."

It remains to be seen whether Belair will headline WrestleMania 41 in a World Championship match.

While using any quotes from the first half, please credit WWE's YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback