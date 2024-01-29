WWE champion calls Kevin Owens a “sore loser” following his actions at the Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble fallout is heating up, and Kevin Owens is being poked at for what he did at the big event.

The 37th annual Royal Rumble on Saturday saw Logan Paul make his first title defense since winning the United States Championship at Crown Jewel in November 2023. During the bout, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller interfered and gave brass knuckles to The Maverick, but this backfired, as Owens took the foreign object and dropped the champion.

The referee went for the pinfall but called a disqualification after spotting the brass knuckles on The Prizefighter's fingers.

After the match, Paul celebrated his successful defense until Owens attacked. The Prizefighter tossed The Maverick into the steel steps and put him through the announce table. The YouTuber took to X today to take another shot at the former Universal Champion.

"What a sore loser @WWE," Paul wrote with a clip of match highlights.

Check out Logan's tweet here.

Owens has not responded to Paul as of the time of this writing. There's no word yet on when the company will book their rematch, but it is expected after Saturday's Disqualification finish.

Logan Paul shows off scars after WWE Royal Rumble

Social media megastar Logan Paul wrestled just his ninth WWE match as he retained over Kevin Owens via disqualification at the 37th annual Royal Rumble on Saturday night.

The sixteen-minute match kicked off with Owens kicking away a handshake offer. The action included a brutal early offense by KO, a springboard somersault clothesline into a top rope splash by Paul, and more. The Maverick took to X after the match and posted a photo that showed blood running down his arm.

"ANDDDD STILLLL [American flag emoji] #USChamp @WWE," he wrote.

The finish to Saturday's match leaves the door open for a rematch between the two.

What should happen next in the Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul feud? How did you feel about Saturday's match? Sound off in the comments below!

