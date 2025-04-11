WWE Champion Cody Rhodes issues public apology ahead of WrestleMania 41

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently took to social media to issue a public apology. The American Nightmare is all set to defend his title against John Cena at WrestleMania 41.
Since Elimination Chamber 2025, Cody Rhodes and John Cena have met thrice on different Monday Night RAW editions. In last week's episode of the red brand, things escalated between the two stars, and Rhodes ended up hitting Cena with the Cross Rhodes. WWE recently announced that the 16-time World Champion would be present on next week's SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what John will do in his last meeting with Cody ahead of their clash at 'Mania.
The American Nightmare recently took to Instagram to upload a video about an ad for the mobile game, Clash of Clans. In the clip, Cody Rhodes issued a public apology to the Clash of Clans users for playing the game better than them. Rhodes then walked away from the camera and said he did not mean any of it.
"I've been informed that I owe some of you an apology. For what? Well, I guess all those villages I raided in Clash of Clans for leveling a Town Hall or 2000, for killing Barbarians, barbarically, allegedly. For all of it, I am sorry. Please accept my apology and this gift of my atonement. [I didn't mean any of it]," he said.
Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE
Check out his Instagram post below:
WWE legend Ric Flair talked about John Cena possibly breaking his record against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41
During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Ric Flair said he would be extremely happy for John Cena if he dethrones Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41 to become a 17-time World Champion.
Flair added that he wanted his daughter, Charlotte Flair, to break his record first, but he wouldn't mind if Cena did it, as the latter has given his life to wrestling.
"I would be extremely happy for John, and I wish I could be there live to get in the ring and shake his hand. I obviously wanted Charlotte to break the record but if John breaks it, man, more power to him. I can’t say enough good about John Cena. He is a phenomenal guy. He has put his life, his soul, everything there is possible, just like I did, into the business for the last 20 years."
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41.