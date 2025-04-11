WWE Champion Cody Rhodes issues public apology ahead of WrestleMania 41

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently took to social media to issue a public apology. The American Nightmare is all set to defend his title against John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Since Elimination Chamber 2025, Cody Rhodes and John Cena have met thrice on different Monday Night RAW editions. In last week's episode of the red brand, things escalated between the two stars, and Rhodes ended up hitting Cena with the Cross Rhodes. WWE recently announced that the 16-time World Champion would be present on next week's SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what John will do in his last meeting with Cody ahead of their clash at 'Mania.

Ad

Trending

The American Nightmare recently took to Instagram to upload a video about an ad for the mobile game, Clash of Clans. In the clip, Cody Rhodes issued a public apology to the Clash of Clans users for playing the game better than them. Rhodes then walked away from the camera and said he did not mean any of it.

"I've been informed that I owe some of you an apology. For what? Well, I guess all those villages I raided in Clash of Clans for leveling a Town Hall or 2000, for killing Barbarians, barbarically, allegedly. For all of it, I am sorry. Please accept my apology and this gift of my atonement. [I didn't mean any of it]," he said.

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Check out his Instagram post below:

Ad

WWE legend Ric Flair talked about John Cena possibly breaking his record against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Ric Flair said he would be extremely happy for John Cena if he dethrones Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41 to become a 17-time World Champion.

Flair added that he wanted his daughter, Charlotte Flair, to break his record first, but he wouldn't mind if Cena did it, as the latter has given his life to wrestling.

Ad

"I would be extremely happy for John, and I wish I could be there live to get in the ring and shake his hand. I obviously wanted Charlotte to break the record but if John breaks it, man, more power to him. I can’t say enough good about John Cena. He is a phenomenal guy. He has put his life, his soul, everything there is possible, just like I did, into the business for the last 20 years."

Ad

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More