WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to address Sheamus' betrayal on RAW

After months of various members of the RAW locker room warning WWE Champion Drew McIntyre that his best friend Sheamus would eventually turn on him, the company pulled the trigger last week on RAW. The Celtic Warrior left McIntyre laying with a Brogue Kick before leaving the WWE ThunderDome for the evening.

Tonight, McIntyre will address Sheamus and the WWE Universe over last week's betrayal. The following is an excerpt from WWE.com:

After Royal Rumble Match winner Edge put McIntyre on notice last Monday, Sheamus appeared to seemingly come to the defense of his friend, only to rock the WWE Champion, and the WWE Universe, with a devastating Brogue Kick. Sheamus was quick to make his motivations clear, eyeing an opportunity at McIntyre’s WWE Title, a request that the Scottish Warrior quickly and vehemently accepted.

With an inevitable title clash on the horizon, what will Drew McIntyre have to say to his former best friend?

When will Sheamus receive his shot at the WWE Championship?

McIntyre has agreed to give Sheamus a shot at the WWE Championship, but with him already scheduled to compete tonight against Randy Orton yet again, that match can't occur this week. So when will WWE schedule the match?

With the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view coming to the WWE Network on February 21, that seems like the perfect place for Sheamus to receive his shot at the WWE Championship against McIntyre.

Regardless of when McIntyre defends the WWE Championship against Sheamus, Edge still looms in the shadows as he has yet to pick which title he will challenge for at this year's WrestleMania. Will McIntyre be able to juggle everything tonight while still dealing with Orton? Tune in to find out.

