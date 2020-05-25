Drew McIntyre

In a recent tweet made by WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, the Scottish star said that he has 'significant goals' left to achieve and also has some 'unfinished business'. The same tweet had a GIF where Drew McIntyre is stalking The Undertaker, hinting at a possible showdown between The Scottish Psychopath and The Phenom sometime in the near future.

This is what Drew McIntyre's tweet read:

I returned to WWE with some significant goals & unfinished business. So far, so good...but there’s still plenty left to achieve. #TheLastRide

The tweet is in reference to Drew McIntyre's interview with BT Sport, where he revealed that there were plans for him to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 during his first run with the WWE. Unfortunately for McIntyre, the plans were dropped and The Deadman instead went on to face Shawn Michaels in a Streak vs. Career match.

Drew McIntyre himself admitted that he wasn't ready for a big stage like WrestleMania at that point in his career, especially against someone like The Undertaker.

The Undertaker vs. Drew McIntyre: A WWE dream match in the making?

A lot has changed since then, though. Drew McIntyre would leave WWE to prove himself on the independent circuits. He would return to WWE and would go straight to NXT where he became the NXT Champion. After a couple of years toiling on the main roster, Drew McIntyre finally fulfilled the prophecy, first by winning the Royal Rumble and then by beating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

This is my WrestleMania moment. In a Mania unlike any other I couldn’t help but break the “fourth wall” to say thank you. Thank you all for choosing WWE as an escape right now and THANK you for believing in a kid who wouldn’t take no for an answer #WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Gu8MubP3zX — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 8, 2020

The Undertaker, on the other hand, would have two losses against his name at WrestleMania, first with Brock Lesnar conquering the Streak and then losing to Roman Reigns. He has, however, had wins over Bray Wyatt, Shane McMahon, John Cena, and most recently, AJ Styles at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

A 15-time Champion with WWE, The Deadman has hinted at retirement several times in his docuseries 'Undertaker: The Last Ride'.

A showdown between Drew McIntyre and The Undertaker is a distant dream as things stand. But if WWE do decide to have the two behemoths slog it out, it would definitely make for must-see TV. WWE now has a real-life angle on their hands where McIntyre would want the match that was taken away from him during his initial run.

Will the WWE Universe get to witness this match, perhaps at The Grandest Stage of Them All? Well, one can certainly hope.