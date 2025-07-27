  • home icon
  WWE Champion John Cena breaks silence after huge announcement

WWE Champion John Cena breaks silence after huge announcement

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jul 27, 2025 07:26 GMT
John Cena is a 17-time World Champion
John Cena is a 17-time World Champion [Image credits: Cena's X/Twitter and wwe.com]

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena recently took to social media to break his silence after a major announcement outside the world of professional wrestling. The 17-time World Champion will be in action at SummerSlam 2025.

Since dethroning Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41, John Cena has defended his title against several high-profile names, including Randy Orton and CM Punk. However, Cena is now set to face Rhodes in a rematch at The Biggest Party of The Summer, scheduled for August 2 and 3.

Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, The Chain Gang Soldier recently took to X/Twitter to break his silence after Hollywood director James Gunn dropped the trailer of Cena's upcoming project, Peacemaker season 2. The Cenation Leader also uploaded the trailer, hyping up the show, which will start streaming on HBO from August 21, 2025.

"Putting the [peace/two finger emoji] in Season 2. See @DCPeacemaker on @HBOMax beginning August 21!" he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Vince Russo wants WWE to make a huge change to John Cena and Cody Rhodes' characters at SummerSlam

During a recent edition of Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo highlighted that he had been saying for a long time that Cody Rhodes looked like a perfect heel.

Russo added that he wanted the Triple H-led creative team to book a double turn at SummerSlam and change Rhodes' character to a heel, and bring the babyface version of John Cena back.

"I've said this all along with Cody Rhodes; he always had this air about himself of being better than everybody else. He's a heel. I've said that from day one. And who knows, if they actually make that adjustment, maybe that's exactly what they [WWE] need to turn the creative around, because I feel Cody has been miscasted as a babyface from day one. So, if Cody leans into it as a heel, this may be exactly what they need," Russo said.
It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
