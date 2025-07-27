WWE Champion John Cena breaks silence after huge announcement

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena recently took to social media to break his silence after a major announcement outside the world of professional wrestling. The 17-time World Champion will be in action at SummerSlam 2025.Since dethroning Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41, John Cena has defended his title against several high-profile names, including Randy Orton and CM Punk. However, Cena is now set to face Rhodes in a rematch at The Biggest Party of The Summer, scheduled for August 2 and 3.Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, The Chain Gang Soldier recently took to X/Twitter to break his silence after Hollywood director James Gunn dropped the trailer of Cena's upcoming project, Peacemaker season 2. The Cenation Leader also uploaded the trailer, hyping up the show, which will start streaming on HBO from August 21, 2025.&quot;Putting the [peace/two finger emoji] in Season 2. See @DCPeacemaker on @HBOMax beginning August 21!&quot; he wrote.Check out his post below:Vince Russo wants WWE to make a huge change to John Cena and Cody Rhodes' characters at SummerSlamDuring a recent edition of Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo highlighted that he had been saying for a long time that Cody Rhodes looked like a perfect heel.Russo added that he wanted the Triple H-led creative team to book a double turn at SummerSlam and change Rhodes' character to a heel, and bring the babyface version of John Cena back.&quot;I've said this all along with Cody Rhodes; he always had this air about himself of being better than everybody else. He's a heel. I've said that from day one. And who knows, if they actually make that adjustment, maybe that's exactly what they [WWE] need to turn the creative around, because I feel Cody has been miscasted as a babyface from day one. So, if Cody leans into it as a heel, this may be exactly what they need,&quot; Russo said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Biggest Party of The Summer.