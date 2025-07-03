WWE Champion John Cena finally breaks silence on The Rock; sends a massive message

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena recently talked about his wrestling and Hollywood peer, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. The 17-time World Champion put The Great One among other legendary names in a huge debate.

Ad

Fans are witnessing John Cena's heel turn in 2025 after over 20 years, thanks to The Rock. For those unaware, Cena sold his 'soul' to The Brahma Bull at Elimination Chamber 2025. Many expected the two stars to show up on WWE TV together after joining forces at the Toronto PLE. However, that did not happen, as The People's Champion never returned to the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming. Amid his absence, several stars have mentioned The Final Boss' name in promos, but John never did.

Ad

Trending

During his recent appearance, alongside his Heads of State co-star Idris Elba, on Complex, John Cena was asked to name the greatest "trash talker" of all time in WWE.

The Unseen 17 finally broke his silence on The Rock, mentioning the latter's name alongside some other legendary stars, including Stone Cold Steve Austin and CM Punk.

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

"That's a tough one. Some pioneers. Again, Roddy Piper comes in[to] play. You can't ignore Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, or Stone Cold Steve Austin, [or] CM Punk," Cena said. [2:30-2:39]

Ad

However, the 17-time World Champion's co-star believed the accolade should go to either The Rock or John Cena himself. After hearing this, The Last Real Champion thanked Idris Elba for putting him in the same conversation as The Brahma Bull.

"I think it's between you and DJ [Dwayne Johnson],'' Elba said. ''Oooooh, nice company. Anytime I can be in that conversation, thank you,'' John replied. [2:41-2:47]

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

WWE analyst pitched a scenario for a future John Cena-Seth Rollins match

During a recent edition of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts pitched a scenario in which Roman Reigns could return at SummerSlam 2025 to confront John Cena for a match at Clash in Paris.

Roberts added that Seth Rollins could get involved in their potential match and cash in his Money in the Bank contract to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. This could set up a bout between The Cenation Leader and The Visionary in the future.

Ad

"What if we do Roman [Reigns] returns at SummerSlam and confronts John Cena? We go to Clash in Paris, where it's Roman versus Cena. Seth hits the Heist of the Century. It's the second time in a row he's done it to Roman Reigns. Now, we get John Cena versus Seth moving forward, and we can hold off on Roman versus Seth at WrestleMania," Roberts said.

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see if John Cena retains his title in a rematch against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025.

Please credit Complex and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More