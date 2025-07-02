Roman Reigns hasn't appeared on WWE television since the attack by Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW in April 2025. Meanwhile, analyst Sam Roberts pitched a blockbuster scenario that could set up a feud between Reigns and a major name heading into WrestleMania 42.

Seth Rollins shocked the world at WrestleMania 41 when Paul Heyman aligned with The Visionary and betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk in Las Vegas. In the following months, the 39-year-old RAW star's army grew, with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed joining its ranks. Rollins also won the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts pitched an idea for Roman Reigns' return to the Stamford-based promotion. The analyst said The Original Tribal Chief could return at SummerSlam 2025 and have a title match with John Cena at Clash in Paris.

However, the twist is that Seth Rollins could cash in the contract and win the title. This could be the second time The Visionary outsmarts the 40-year-old WWE star and sets up a feud with The Original Tribal Chief for the title heading into WrestleMania 42.

"What if we do Roman [Reigns] returns at SummerSlam and confronts John Cena? We go to Clash in Paris, where it's Roman versus Cena. Seth hits the Heist of the Century. It's the second time in a row he's done it to Roman Reigns. Now, we get John Cena versus Seth moving forward, and we can hold off on Roman versus Seth at WrestleMania," Roberts said. (From 1:01:29 to 1:01:56)

World Champion wants to face Roman Reigns outside WWE

Roman Reigns' appearances have been reduced as he has been slowly moving away from professional wrestling. However, one name wants to have a match with The Original Tribal Chief outside WWE before he's done with in-ring competition.

In an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, current NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Thom Latimer was asked if he wanted anyone from WWE to come and face him in the NWA. The champion called out Roman Reigns, as the two have a history dating back to their time in developmental.

"Oh well. I have wrestled him a long, long time ago, but of course I would pick Roman Reigns. You've got to shoot for the top, you know what I mean?" Latimer said.

It'll be interesting to see if Reigns returns to the promotion before SummerSlam 2025.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Notsam Wrestling and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

