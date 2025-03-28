WWE champion makes another embarrassing botch on SmackDown

WWE Superstars have turned the heat with only a month left for WrestleMania 41. The latest episode of SmackDown was a special episode airing from London with championships and main event spots up for grabs. The blue brand delivered another unfortunate botch this week during one high-stakes bout.

Ad

LA Knight is regarded as one of the most well-rounded Superstars, but no one is immune from in-ring mishaps and botches. SmackDown is accused of being botch-heavy as of late, and that narrative continued on this week's loaded episode from London when Knight defended the United States Championship against Braun Strowman. The match ended after Jacob Fatu decimated the champion and challenger.

The contest between The Megastar and The Monster of All Monsters went viral as soon as The Samoan Werewolf brought the chaotic finish, but WWE Universe chatter picked up earlier when Strowman had to shout a quick reminder to Knight as they returned to the ring.

Ad

Trending

Knight was accused of botching the sequence while Strowman was accused of fumbling the instruction as it was visible on-screen.

Check out the footage below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

SmackDown featured another big angle with Strowman, Knight, and Fatu to build to a potential WWE United States Championship Triple Threat at WrestleMania 41.

Fatu later had more backstage tension with Solo Sikoa, fueling rumors about their future together, and the latter potentially making it a Fatal Four-Way at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback