WWE champion reacts to Adam Pearce's recent announcement

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce recently announced a high-stakes match for the upcoming edition of the red brand. The Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria has reacted to the 46-year-old's announcement.

Ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce announced a number one contender's match for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship between Dakota Kai and Ivy Nile. While the Damage CTRL member was the one Lyra defeated to become the inaugural champion, the American Made member eliminated Valkyria from the Royal Rumble.

Lyra Valkyria will put her title on the line for the first time. She recently took to her X (fka Twitter) account to react to Adam Pearce's announcement with a short message.

"Challenger for MY Women's Intercontinental decided tomorrow night!👇🪶," she wrote.

You can check out Lyra Valkyria's tweet below:

Ex-WWE writer slams Triple H over Lyra Valkyria's recent booking

Lyra Valkyria has competed in two matches after winning the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, the Women's Royal Rumble Match, and the Elimination Chamber Qualifying match. While she was eliminated early from the 30-woman bout with zero eliminations against her name, Lyra lost to Bayley last week on RAW in the qualifier.

On The Coach & Bro Show, former head writer for the wrestling promotion Vince Russo slammed Triple H for Valkyria's dismal booking. The 64-year-old pointed out that the Women's Intercontinental Champion suffered the loss even before a successful title defense.

"Imagine this happening on Vince's time, okay? Lyra Valkyria wins the Intercontinental Title, okay? Before she ever has a successful title defense, before there's a title defense, she has a match with Bayley to be in the Elimination Chamber, and she loses. They didn't even give her one successful title [defense], and this guy's gonna tell me Triple H's a good [writer]? Are you out of your frea*ing bird," Russo said. [From 49:00 -to 49:32]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

With the Elimination Chamber set to air live from the Rogers Centre in Toronto in less than two weeks, Lyra Valkyria could have her first title defense at the premium live event. It remains to be seen how long her first main roster championship reign will last.

