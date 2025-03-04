WWE champion reacts to bringing back viscous move after 11 months

A current WWE champion brought back a brutal move last night on the red brand. The RAW Superstar recently posted a social media update to highlight the spot.

On the March 3 edition of Monday Night RAW, The War Raiders put their World Tag Team Championship on the line against American Made's The Creed Brothers. The two teams were engaged in a hard-fought back-and-forth contest, which ended with the champions retaining the gold.

The War Raiders' Ivar shared a still from the match, where he can be seen trying to hit his "Doomsault." Although his opponent got out of harm's way, the 41-year-old noted it felt good to attempt the move after almost eleven months.

"May Have missed, but damn, 1st time Doomsaulting in almost 11 months and it felt good to be in the air," he wrote.

You can check out Ivar's Instagram post below:

Ivar suffered a neck injury in April 2024, leading to him missing out on most of 2024 before returning with his War Raiders partner, Erik, in October 2024.

Bill Apter believes WWE Hall of Famer should have managed The War Raiders

World Wrestling Entertainment let go several names following the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Authors of Pain and their manager, Paul Ellering, were among the stars released from their contract last month.

Speaking about the release on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter claimed he was begging his contacts in the Stamford-based company to have Ellering join The War Raiders. He noted that the Hall of Famer did an impressive job managing the Road Warriors and could have done something similar with Ivar and Erik.

"Paul Ellering, I was begging my contacts at WWE to put him with the War Raiders. I think Paul was the guy that brought the Road Warriors into even more fame. They worked so well together and he’s got the mouth on him that could take the War Raiders, even though they got the tag team belts, to another level," he said. [From 13:30 onwards]

You can check out Bill Apter's comments in the video:

The War Raiders are in the third month of their reign as the World Tag Team Champions. The duo defeated The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to win the title on the December 16 edition of WWE RAW.

Who will dethrone The War Raiders to win the World Tag Team Championship? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

