WWE champion sends a message before major title defense: "Nobody can take this away from me"

WWE and its crew have finally reached Berlin for the highly-anticipated Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. One of the current champions has sent a message to fans and fellow wrestlers ahead of a major title defense match. This would be LA Knight.

The Megastar won the WWE United States Championship at SummerSlam by dethroning Logan Paul after a hot feud. Knight defended his title against Legado Del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar last week despite foul play by the heel faction. Following his win, Knight said he would hold an Open Challenge for his title on SmackDown in Berlin.

Ahead of the challenge, Knight took to X/Twitter, where he looked highly confident about the match. Moreover, he also said, "Nobody can take this away from me" before locking horns with whoever chooses to answer his call.

He also sent a message via the caption and talked about the LA Knight wave amongst fans.

“The Nation’s Champ…EVERY nation…all around the world with everybody sayin’ the same thing…🇳🇱🇧🇪🇩🇪 @WWE #WWEBash,” wrote Knight.

Logan Paul may return to WWE for a rematch

Logan Paul and LA Knight had a rather personal feud, with The Megastar infiltrating his home. Both WWE Superstars had exchanged several fiery messages on social media before finally locking horns at SummerSlam.

Speaking on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, The Maverick admitted that he was hurt by the loss at SummerSlam. He also claimed that he had put his foot on the rope while being pinned and technically shouldn’t have lost the match.

“At the end of the day, it's always going to be my belt. It's my belt. I see it on him, but everyone knows that US Title is mine. So you can have it for now, for the time being, but I'm coming back for a rematch because I don't know if y'all saw... My foot was on the rope; it was on the rope on number three. One, two, and my foot just bounced off the rope. In wrestling terms, that means it doesn't count," said Paul.

Paul hasn’t been seen on SmackDown since his loss, but his words convey that he could very well be the man to answer LA Knight’s open challenge.

Moreover, Solo Sikoa is also on a mission to bring all championship belts under the rule of his faction. So far, The Bloodline hasn’t been booked for Bash in Berlin, which means there’s a possibility that the heel faction would answer the challenge.

It would be interesting to see who The Megastar will face on the blue brand and if he would be able to retain his title.

