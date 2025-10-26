WWE Champion Shows Up On Crutches; Hands Title To Top Star

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc has been making headlines around the world with all the action that is being featured on the show, and a massive title match has now caught all the attention. The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship was on the line as Blake Monroe battled Zaria for the title.Sol Ruca is the reigning Women’s North American Champion currently, and thanks to her injury, Zaria stepped in to defend the title on her behalf. During the show, Zaria was accompanied by an injured Sol Ruca for her match, and the latter was spotted in crutches while making her entrance.Further, Ruca handed over the NXT Women’s North American Championship to her partner as the latter was set to defend the title against one of the most impressive women in the NXT roster lately. Fans will have to wait and see if Sol Ruca handing over the title meant something more than it seemed.Blake Monroe took a massive shot at Sol Ruca ahead of WWE NXT Halloween HavocAhead of the massive title match at Halloween Havoc, Blake Monroe took a massive shot at Sol Ruca ahead of the title match. While a fan rooted for Monroe to win on the show, the latter took to Twitter/X and stated that the title needed someone who had two working knees.Blake Monroe managed to defeat Zaria and become the new champion at Halloween Havoc. Time will now tell what the company has in store for the star next.