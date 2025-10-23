  • home icon
  WWE champion officially confirms serious injury; Blake Monroe fires personal shots

WWE champion officially confirms serious injury; Blake Monroe fires personal shots

By JP David
Modified Oct 23, 2025 08:38 GMT
Blake Monroe is a WWE Superstar. (Photo: WWE.com)
Blake Monroe is a WWE Superstar. (Photo: WWE.com)

Blake Monroe fired some shots at an injured WWE champion ahead of NXT Halloween Havoc. Monroe is set to challenge for the NXT Women's North American Championship at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona on October 25.

On this past Tuesday's episode of NXT, Sol Ruca addressed her status for Halloween Havoc. Ruca suffered a knee injury during her tag team match with Zaria against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss on SmackDown.

But instead of vacating the title, Zaria will defend it on Ruca's behalf against Blake Monroe at Halloween Havoc. With fans hyped up for the match, one fan claimed that the NXT Women's North American Championship needs some glamour.

Monroe saw the tweet and responded by taking a shot at Ruca and her injury. She roasted the double champion for not having "two working knees," alluding to her current rival's history with injuries.

Monroe has a shot at winning her first title since joining WWE in June. She has only been in a storyline with Jordynne Grace, but they have moved on to bigger things. Zaria has the momentum after hitting Monroe with an F5 during last Tuesday's show.

Blake Monroe discussed her "The Glamour" persona

After spending years in Japan and AEW as Mariah May, she changed her ring name to Blake Monroe as a tribute to her niece. She introduced "The Glamour" persona during her feud with Jordynne Grace. But how is it different from Mariah May?

"Blake Monroe is continuing to evolve from the things I’ve already done. It’s not different. It’s not wiping something clean and starting again. It’s taking these parts of me and growing them and nurturing them. As you saw, my introduction was 'The Glamour' and was very big on that whole pop star vibe with my entrance and the vanity and all these incredible things. We’ve been able to evolve the character," Monroe told TV Insider.

While the Mariah May character achieved a lot of success in AEW, Monroe has moved on and is looking to carve her path as "The Glamour." If she can win the NXT Women's North American Championship, it could be the start of something big.

