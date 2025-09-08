WWE champion suddenly loses at live event

A popular WWE champion recently lost a major match on the Stamford-based promotion's live event on September 7, 2025, in Bell Auditorium in Augusta, GA. The name in question is NXT's Sol Ruca.Sol Ruca is currently a double champion in World Wrestling Entertainment. She holds both the Women's Speed Championship and the NXT Women's North American Championship.At an NXT house show in Augusta, GA, Sol Ruca teamed up with Zaria to lock horns with The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez in a Tag Team Match. All of the stars involved in the bout put on an incredible display of action inside the ring, but the contest ultimately ended in Rodriguez and Perez's favor after the latter pinned Zaria.Although Ruca was not pinned during the match, it was still a massive loss for her, being a double champion in WWE.WWE NXT GM Ava announced Sol Ruca will defend her Women's Speed Title at No MercyIn a backstage segment on WWE NXT Heatwave last month, Ava announced that she was bringing the Men's and Women's Speed Championships to the developmental brand.The NXT GM added that Sol Ruca will be defending her gold at No Mercy. Her challenger will be determined via a tournament, which will feature one star from RAW or SmackDown, one from NXT, TNA, and AAA.&quot;We have a very, very busy Fall schedule. We have our Homecoming show. We have No Mercy and Halloween Havoc, but also I have a pretty big announcement. I'm officially bringing the Men's and Women's Speed Titles to NXT. And I also wanted to introduce our Speed Women's Champion, Sol Ruca... Sol, you are gonna be defending your Women's Speed Title at No Mercy... Well, starting on September 2nd, there's gonna be a tournament, it'll be one superstar from RAW or SmackDown, one superstar from NXT, one wrestler from TNA, and one wrestler from AAA. Whoever wins, that's your opponent,&quot; she said.It will be interesting to see what Shawn Michaels has planned for Sol Ruca's WWE Women's Speed Championship at No Mercy.