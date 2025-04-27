WWE champion wants AJ Lee back; drops fun fact about them

A current WWE champion wants to see AJ Lee come back to the company and return to the ring. The champ also dropped a fun fact about herself and Lee, who retired from pro wrestling on April 3, 2015.

Ad

Zelina Vega once portrayed Lee in the movie Fighting With My Family, which was based on former WWE Superstar Paige's life and family and produced by The Rock's Seven Bucks Production. Vega and Lee didn't cross paths in WWE, but they knew each other much earlier.

In an appearance on the Casual Conversations with The Classic, Vega was asked if she wanted to see AJ Lee back in WWE. It was a definitive yes for the Women's United States Champion, who revealed that they previously trained together in New Jersey. Lee even called Vega her "Jersey baby" back then.

Ad

Trending

"Of course, I do. It's funny because she did an interview with Renee (Paquette) and she called me her 'Jersey baby.' It's because we trained together in New Jersey back when, and it's kind of weird even. That's another thing, it's like all these crazy circles that you eventually kind of, it's a small world," Vega said. [9:18 - 9:40]

Ad

Ad

Zelina Vega was alluding to AJ Lee's interview on The Sessions with Renee Paquette in June 2022. Lee called Vega her "Jersey baby" because they trained together in New Jersey, but her "baby" in wrestling was none other than Paige.

Paige calls AJ Lee her "fairy godmother"

In an interview on The Takedown with SI, Paige confirmed her great relationship with AJ Lee. She called Lee her "fairy godmother" for helping guide her backstage and prepare her for the life of being a WWE Superstar.

Ad

"I have no idea where my career could have gone. She definitely helped me, big time, when I first came on the road. It's very intimidating and she let me travel with her and she kind of took me under her wing. I called her my Fairy Godmother. ... I was so grateful for her. I don’t know if I could’ve done my first year without her," Paige said. [23:44 - 24:18]

Ad

Paige is currently a free agent and has been linked to a potential WWE return. Lee, on the other hand, was rumored to be coming back at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, but it didn't happen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More