WWE Champions The Wyatt Sicks Officially Confirm Major Title Interest

The Wyatt Sicks recently shook up the entire landscape of Lucha Libre Promotion when the WWE faction appeared at Héroes Inmortales. The horror faction destroyed the AAA Tag Team Champions, Pagano and Psycho Clown.Initially, the AAA Tag Champions issued an open challenge, which Nueva Generación Dinamita accepted. Despite their efforts, Sansón and Forastero failed to emerge as new champions.After this, Pagano and Psycho were about to celebrate their victory, but suddenly, The Wyatt Sicks made their presence felt. Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy started attacking the AAA Tag Team title holders. Additionally, Nikki Cross was seen on the top rope, screaming with a blood-like color in her mouth.The Wyatt Sicks even used a steel chair to cause destruction. Following this, they grabbed the AAA Tag Team Championships, raised the title above, and stood tall. The actions of the Uncle Howdy alliance make it clear that they now have a major interest in the AAA Tag Team Titles.Also, it won't be surprising if they soon earn a title shot at the Lucha Libre promotion. For those who might not be aware, the horror faction is currently the WWE Tag Team Champion on SmackDown. Winning the AAA Tag titles would make them double title holders in two different promotions.Dominik Mysterio has already achieved this feat, as he is the WWE Intercontinental Champion and the AAA Mega Champion.The Wyatt Sicks is already set for a massive feud on WWE SmackDownAfter weeks of anticipation, WWE has finally kicked off the rivalry between The Wyatt Sicks and the MFT faction on SmackDown. Last week on the blue brand, Solo's Family Tree attacked Sami Zayn and Ilja Dragunov in a post-match assault.However, soon The Wyatt Sicks appeared and destroyed the villainous faction. Over the past few months, there have been reports of a potential feud between them.WWE @WWELINKTwo can play that game, Solo Sikoa. The Wyatt Sicks have a message of their own... 👀With this storyline development, it seems that the Stamford-based promotion is finally ready for a massive feud between them. Additionally, we are heading towards Survivor Series: WarGames.So, it's likely that the company may announce a WarGames match between The Wyatt Sicks and the MFT faction. Additionally, the tag team titles might be defended in this feud.